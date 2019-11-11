Monday, November 11, 2019  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Two sisters killed, parents injured in Rawalpindi gas explosion

5 hours ago
Two sisters were killed and their parents injured after a gas explosion at their house in Rawalpindi’s Taxila tehsil Sunday night. 

The explosion occurred because the family forgot to turn off the heater before going to sleep, said their father Babar Hussain. The 40-year-old was also injured in the explosion.

Rescue officials shifted the four injured to the Holy Family Hospital, where 14-year-old Mehwish and 11-year-old Saman succumbed to their wounds.

Babar’s wife Basma is in critical condition.

Babar said that the incident was just an accident and appealed to the police to not investigate the case.

