Violence

Two security personnel killed in Quetta blast: police

1 hour ago
Photo: Online

At least two security personnel were killed in a bomb attack in Quetta’s Kuchlak area on Friday, police said.

Kuchlak SHO told SAMAA TV the explosion targeted a vehicle of security forces. Two personnel were killed and five others wounded as a consequence.

The official said the explosion occurred after explosives planted in a motorcycle were set off.

The law enforcers cordoned off the site and were collecting evidence for further investigation.

