Two people die after falling off Islamabad’s Khanna Pull

At least two people died on Thursday after falling from Islamabad’s Khanna Pull, where they had gathered to welcome participants of the Azadi March.

The Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s Azadi March entered Islamabad Thursday night. Large crowds of people gathered along the march’s route to welcome the participants.

A large number of people also gathered at Khanna Pull. However, six of them accidentally fell off the bridge.

Two people died on the spot, while four others received serious injuries. They were shifted to a hospital.

