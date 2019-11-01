Thursday, October 31, 2019  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Two people die after falling off Islamabad’s Khanna Pull

November 1, 2019
Two people die after falling off Islamabad’s Khanna Pull

At least two people died on Thursday after falling from Islamabad’s Khanna Pull, where they had gathered to welcome participants of the Azadi March.

The Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s Azadi March entered Islamabad Thursday night. Large crowds of people gathered along the march’s route to welcome the participants.

A large number of people also gathered at Khanna Pull. However, six of them accidentally fell off the bridge.

Two people died on the spot, while four others received serious injuries. They were shifted to a hospital.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Azadi March Islamabad Khanna Pull
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Azadi March, Islamabad, Khanna Pull, JUI-F, two die, four injured
 
MOST READ
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
This isn't a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
This isn’t a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.