Wednesday, November 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Two Pakistani writers on ‘Novels That Shaped Our World’ list

2 hours ago
Two Pakistani writers on ‘Novels That Shaped Our World’ list

Pakistani authors Kamila Shamsie and Mohsin Hamid’s work has made it to BBC’s new list of 100 Novels That Shaped Our World. 

The list includes English language novels, which have been written over the last 300 years.

From children’s classics to popular page turners, the list has been organised into themes. The themes are: Identity, Love, Sex and Romance, Adventure, Life, Death and Other Worlds, Politics, Power and Protest, Class and Society, Coming of Age, Family and Friendship, Crime and Conflict and Rule Breakers.

Shamsie’s Home Fire was spotted in the Politics, Power and Protest category, while Hamid’s The Reluctant Fundamentalist joins the Crime and Conflict category.

The panel of experts that curated this list included Radio 4 Front Row presenter and Times Literary Supplement Editor Stig Abell, authors Juno Dawson, Kit de Waal and Alexander McCall Smith, broadcaster Mariella Frostrup and Bradford Festival Literary Director Syima Aslam.

The list will form the basis of digital reading resources that will be made available on the BBC Arts website from January 2020.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
Kamila Shamsie Mohsin Hamid
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Mohsin Hamid, Kamila Shamise, BBC, Novels That Shaped Our World, books
 
MOST READ
This isn't a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
This isn’t a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
You can now apply for Karachi's four new housing projects
You can now apply for Karachi’s four new housing projects
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Two people die after falling off Islamabad's Khanna Pull
Two people die after falling off Islamabad’s Khanna Pull
74 killed as train catches fire near Rahim Yar Khan
74 killed as train catches fire near Rahim Yar Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.