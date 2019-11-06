Two Pakistani writers on ‘Novels That Shaped Our World’ list

Pakistani authors Kamila Shamsie and Mohsin Hamid’s work has made it to BBC’s new list of 100 Novels That Shaped Our World.

The list includes English language novels, which have been written over the last 300 years.

From children’s classics to popular page turners, the list has been organised into themes. The themes are: Identity, Love, Sex and Romance, Adventure, Life, Death and Other Worlds, Politics, Power and Protest, Class and Society, Coming of Age, Family and Friendship, Crime and Conflict and Rule Breakers.

Shamsie’s Home Fire was spotted in the Politics, Power and Protest category, while Hamid’s The Reluctant Fundamentalist joins the Crime and Conflict category.

The panel of experts that curated this list included Radio 4 Front Row presenter and Times Literary Supplement Editor Stig Abell, authors Juno Dawson, Kit de Waal and Alexander McCall Smith, broadcaster Mariella Frostrup and Bradford Festival Literary Director Syima Aslam.

The list will form the basis of digital reading resources that will be made available on the BBC Arts website from January 2020.