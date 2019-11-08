Friday, November 8, 2019  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Two new polio cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 hour ago
Two new polio cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Photo: AFP

Two new polio cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the tally in the province to 61.

Both cases have been reported from Lakki Marwat’s Sarai Naurang.

The polio virus was detected in both children. One of the victims is 22 months old, while the other is 15 months old.

Pakistan has been accused of covering up an outbreak of the most dangerous type of polio virus, which resulted in the paralysis of 12 children in Diamer and Islamabad, reported The Guardian on Thursday.

The report alleges that an official of the polio eradication programme in Pakistan claims “a dozen children have been infected with the P2 strain of polio.” It also adds that the coordinator of the national emergency operation centre of the programme “Dr Malik Safi, confirmed the P2 outbreak, but would not give any further comment.”

The Guardian report goes on to say that Babar bin Atta, the former focal person to the prime minister on polio eradication, ordered the cover up from the government and international donor organisations.

In a series of tweets on Thursday and Friday, Atta dubbed The Guardian report “baseless” and said he is writing to the publication to correct the record and issue an apology.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
KP polio
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
polio, cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, KP, government, Lakki Marwat, health department
 
MOST READ
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Fazl gives institutions two days to stop backing government
Fazl gives institutions two days to stop backing government
The reality of the JUI-F's Azadi March, in pictures
The reality of the JUI-F’s Azadi March, in pictures
PIA flight aborts take-off in Toronto due to technical fault
PIA flight aborts take-off in Toronto due to technical fault
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.