HOME > Health

Two more die of dengue, Sindh death toll reaches 33

2 hours ago
The dengue ward at Civil Hospital, Karachi. Photo: Online

Two people died of dengue on Monday in Karachi and Hyderabad each, bringing the death toll in Sindh to 33.

The deceased were identified as 32-year-old Nadir Ali Hamid Khan from Nazimabad, Karachi and 25-year-old Muhammad Ali from Hyderabad.

Khan died of multiple organ failure due to dengue shock syndrome at Aga Khan University Hospital. Ali was undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital Hyderabad when his blood pressure dropped and he passed away in the ICU, according to Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Shauqat Lakho.

More than 260 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours across Sindh. The total number of people affected by dengue has surpassed 11,700 in the province this year, according to the dengue control cell.

