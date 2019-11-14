Two more cases registered against man who raped 30 children

Two new cases have been registered against a Rawalpindi man who has confessed to raping more than 30 children and then uploading their videos on the ‘dark web’ – an international group whose members sexually abused children and uploaded their videos on social media.

Sohail Ayaz was the ring leader of this group.

He was arrested on Tuesday after a woman filed a case against him for kidnapping her 13-year-old son, drugging him and then raping him for four days. Ayaz even shot his videos and threatened to release them if the child tells anyone about it, the FIR said. A day later, he was remanded into police custody for five days.

The investigating officer had told the court that Ayaz has completed his sentence in the UK. He was deported from the UK after he was found guilty of raping children.

The Rawat police had been instructed to present the accused in court again on November 18.

The 46-year-old man is a chartered accountant by profession and worked at a government department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to police.

Rai Mazhar, a senior police official, told SAMAA TV that he was earning Rs300,000 from his government job.

The two new cases against Ayaz were registered at the Rawat police station. A total of three cases are now registered against him.

Police announced that a separate FIR will be registered for every child Ayaz has been accused of raping.