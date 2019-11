Two men were found murdered in a house in Burewala’s Masoom Shah Colony, police said Thursday.

The deceased were brother-in-law to each other, according to police officials. The law enforcers found a handgun and a cutter from the house.

Officials said one of the deceased was shot in the head and the other in the face. The police were yet to find the motive behind the murder.

The law enforcers collected evidence and shifted the bodies to hospital for medico-legal formalities.