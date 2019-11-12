Two Karachi school employees arrested for raping four-year-old student: police

Two men working at a school were arrested on charges of rape of a four-year-old student in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar on Tuesday.

The school guard and sweeper have been sent to jail.

Police said the incident took place on November 5. They said samples have been taken from five people for a DNA test.

The initial medical report did not establish rape, the law enforcers said. Police added, however, that nothing can be said for certain till the chemical examination report comes.

An investigation was started after complaints from the child’s parents

Niaz Hussain, 23, and Zulfiqar, 50, and three others have provided the samples for a DNA test.

The school has been asked to submit a detailed report after the incident.

