Saturday, November 2, 2019  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Two injured in fight in Karachi’s Pirabad

9 mins ago
Two injured in fight in Karachi’s Pirabad

Two people were injured in a clash between two groups on Friday in Karachi’s Pirabad.

According to the police, a fight erupted between the two groups over money for a committee. Members of both the groups attacked each other with knives.

The two people who were injured were immediately taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, according to a policeman. But their families started fighting at the hospital too, he added.

Due to the commotion at the hospital, the police and Rangers were called in and the families were forced to leave the hospital.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
fight Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, committee, attack, fight, knife, Pirabad, police, rangers
 
MOST READ
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
This isn't a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
This isn’t a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.