Two injured in fight in Karachi’s Pirabad

Two people were injured in a clash between two groups on Friday in Karachi’s Pirabad.

According to the police, a fight erupted between the two groups over money for a committee. Members of both the groups attacked each other with knives.

The two people who were injured were immediately taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, according to a policeman. But their families started fighting at the hospital too, he added.

Due to the commotion at the hospital, the police and Rangers were called in and the families were forced to leave the hospital.

