Two Indian citizens have been arrested from a desert in Bahawalpur’s Yazman.

The police have registered a case against them under sections 3 and 4 of the Control of Entry Act, 1952. According to the FIR, the men did not have passports, visas or any other required documents.

They have been identified as Prashant Vaindam and Vari Lal.

Prashant is from Hyderabad Deccan and Vari is from Madhya Pradesh.

Both men will be presented before a court in Multan later today (Monday).

