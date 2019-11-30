Two girl’s bodies found in fields in Vehari’s Mailsi

The bodies of two girls were found in a field in Vehari’s Mailsi on Friday.

The police have taken three people into custody and registered a case. The girls’ mother gave the police the names of five men she suspects.

According to her, she thought the girls had gone to their father’s house and had no idea how long the suspects had them. When the family realised the children were missing, they organised a search party and later found their bodies in a field in Chamanabad.

The police say one of the suspects, identified as Azhar, has confessed to raping one of the girls.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and summoned a report from the RPO.