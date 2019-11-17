Two brothers shot dead in Quetta

Two brothers were shot dead on Sunday by unknown assailants in Quetta’s Jinnah Town, police officials said.

Doran Khan, 45, and Abdulaziz, 25, were on their way back home from a market when they were shot at, Jinnah Town SHO Babar Baloch said.

Doran sustained 3 bullet wounds while his brother sustained six, the official said.

Bodies of the deceased were shifted to FC Hospital in Quetta for medico-legal formalities.

SHO Baloch said the assailants used 0.9mm pistol to shoot the two brothers.

A case had been registered and the police were investigating the incident, he added.

