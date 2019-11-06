Wednesday, November 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Two Azadi March protesters die of heart attacks 

2 hours ago
Photo: Online

Two participants of the JUI-F’s Azadi March died Wednesday morning after suffering cardiac arrests. Three protesters have been reported dead so far, confirmed the JUI-F. 

Another protester died a day earlier and his funeral prayers were offered at the protest site.

The bodies have been sent to the deceased’s homes in Larkana, Khuzdar and Noshki.

Islamabad received intermittent rains Tuesday night and Wednesday morning because of which many protesters have started going back to their houses.

The deadlock between the government and JUI-F, however, continues to protest as they have failed to reach a compromise.

JUI-F workers and supporters have been staging a protest at Islamabad’s H-9 Ground near Peshawar Morr with the aim to topple the PTI government.

The march started from Karachi last week under the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The caravan reached Islamabad on October 31 after making stops in different cities.

