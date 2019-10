Police apprehended two armed men from venue of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s rally in Islamabad, they said.

The JUI-F, along with other opposition parties, will hold a rally in a ground near Islamabad’s H-9 sector Friday.

The law enforcers arrested the suspects at the entrance of the venue, according to officials.

They seized two handguns, five magazines and 50 live rounds from the arrestees.

The suspects were whisked to the I-9 police station, where they were being further interrogated.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.