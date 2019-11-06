Traffic jams choke Karachi as Chup Tazia processions start

Wednesday morning saw commuters stuck in traffic in Karachi as construction on main Club Road and diversions due two rallies saw many roads being blocked.

A ‘Chup Tazia’ or silent rally is being held in the city. The two main processions started from Nishtar Park and Rizvia Society. The procession from Nishtar Park will proceed along MA Jinnah Road and conclude at the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar, while the procession that left from Rizvia will conclude at the Shah Najaf Imambargah in Martin Quarters.

There is heavy security presence along the route, with 8,314 personnel being deployed. This includes both Rangers and police. As part of security measures, pillion riding has been banned in Sindh.

Many roads are blocked due to the processions, including main MA Jinnah Road and Jail Road. This, coupled with construction work on Club Road, has led to heavy traffic on Sharae Faisal and other main roads.

A 54-inch sewerage line on Club Road is being replaced after it caved in on Monday. The KWSB expects the work to be completed by Thursday.

The sewerage line collapsed after a truck loaded with containers of milk overturned on Monday. Thoroughfare and all adjacent roads, including the one near Metropole Hotel, were inundated with sewerage water and there was a major traffic jam.