Today’s outlook: Students to march for their rights across Pakistan

Here are some developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

The Lahore High Court will hear the Paragon Society Reference today. The Khawaja brothers will be presented before the court.

The Election Commission in Islamabad will scrutinize the accounts of the PML-N and the PPP in the foreign funding case against the PTI.

The Islamabad High Court will hear a plea to revoke the suspension of singer and PTI leader Abrar-ul-Haq as chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society today.

The Senate’s Human Rights Committee will discuss the employment matter of child rapist and paedophile Sohail Ayaz. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s chief secretary and health secretary will appear before the meeting.

The Students Solidarity March will take place across the country today. In Karachi, students will march from Regal Chowk to the Karachi Press Club.

Boxer from Balochistan Nadir Baloch will fight against India’s Inderjeet Singh in New Zealand today. He was recently sponsored by the government for the match.

