Today’s outlook: Senate, federal cabinet to mull over Azadi March 

A Senate session has been summoned on the requisition of the opposition parties. The session will begin at 3pm at Parliament House. The opposition members had called for a session to discuss the current political situation in the country and the government’s future strategy on Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet. The cabinet will mull over the different ways to solve the Azadi March issue.

A government committee will meet Rahbar Committee to negotiate so that the Azadi March can be called off. The march has now turned into a sit-in as JUI-F refuses to budge till its demands are met.

The second T20I between Pakistan and Australia will be played in Canberra. The first T20I between Australia and Pakistan in Sydney was abandoned on Sunday.

ICYMI: PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz has been granted bail by the Lahore High Court. She appeared in court Monday afternoon for a hearing of her bail petition. The bench, headed by Judge Ali Baqir Najafi, had reserved its verdict on her bail plea on Friday (October 31) after NAB and her lawyer completed their arguments. She has been granted conditional bail and has to submit sureties of Rs10 million, an additional Rs50 million and surrender her passport.

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman asked on Monday the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party to clear their position on the opposition's protest against the government. Fazl called an all parties conference at his house in Islamabad Monday to discuss the future of their protest against the government.

