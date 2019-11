Here are some developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday).

The PPP’s Foundation Day procession will be held at University Ground in Kashmir’s Muzaffarabad today. Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the crowd.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah will be presented before an anti-narcotics court in Lahore today. He has been on judicial remand in a drug smuggling case.

A notification announcing a decrease in the prices of petroleum products has been issued by the government. The price of LPG gas has increased by Rs1.5 per kilogramme.

The Pakistan Women cricket team will leave for England for a one-day and T20 series. The team will be led by Bisma Maroof.

It has been 117 days since the lock down in Indian-Administered Kashmir began. Huge protests are taking place in cities like Srinagar.

The Sindh Building Control Authority announced a new plan to control dengue. A survey of open water tanks in under-construction building will take place.

ICYMI: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore today (Saturday) on a one-day official trip. Click here to read the entire story.