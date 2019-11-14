Today’s outlook: PML-N likely to approach court over Nawaz’s bond

Here are some developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday).

Leaders of the JUI-F have announced that they will start blocking all the main highways of cities throughout Pakistan today as a part of their “Plan B” against the government. Karachi’s Hub River Road will be closed.

Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif has called an important party meeting today. Yesterday, the government had announced that it was granting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif permission to travel abroad for medical treatment for a period of four weeks provided that he submits a bond of Rs7.5 billion. But PML-N leaders disapproved of the condition and are likely to consult the court today.

Due to smog in Lahore, the government of Punjab has prohibited schools from conducting activities in open air till December 20. Students have also been advised to wear face masks.

The commissioner of Karachi has said that billboards will be removed from the city within 24 hours. The Supreme Court had ordered on October 17 to remove all billboards installed in civil and cantonment areas across the country.

A judicial commission headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will meet today to discuss the appointment of a new top judge of the Lahore High Court.

ICYMI: The JUI-F released on Wednesday a list of highways and roads in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab that it planned to block as part of its anti-government drive’s “Plan B”. Click here to read the entire story.