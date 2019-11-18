Today’s outlook: PM Khan to inaugurate section of Hazara Motorway

Here are some developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Havelian-Mansehra section of the Hazara Motorway today. He will also make important announcements for the development of the region.

A session of the Punjab Assembly will be held today. Production orders for incarcerated PML-N leaders Hamza Shahbaz and Salman Rafiq have been issued and both will be brought to the assembly. During the previous session, PML-N members had resigned from their memberships of standing committees over the speaker’s failure to issue their production orders.

The Pakistan cricket team has reached Brisbane for its first Test match against Australia. Practice matches will start from today. The first Test match between both the teams will be played on November 21.

Leaders of the JUI-F have announced that they will stage their protests and sit-ins on alternate days in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Their protest at the Motorway Chowk has been postponed till Tuesday (November 19).

PM Khan has directed the government’s legal team to review the Lahore High Court’s verdict that allowed Nawaz Sharif’s name to be removed from the Exit Control List without the payment of any indemnity bonds. He has ordered a report to be presented on the matter in the next cabinet meeting.

ICYMI: Former PM Nawaz Sharif can travel abroad for treatment without submitting indemnity bonds after the Lahore High Court ruled in his favour on Saturday. Click here to read the entire story.