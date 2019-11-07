Thursday, November 7, 2019  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Today’s outlook: Parliament to discuss Azadi March

2 hours ago
Here are some developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday).

  • Conflicts between the JUI-F and the government will be discussed during the National Assembly session today. Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the session.
  • Schools in Lahore will remain closed today due to heavy smog in the city.
  • PTI’s parliamentarians will meet at Parliament House. They will discuss reaching a common ground with the Azadi March organisers.
  • The Supreme Court will hear Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s disqualification case today. A new seven-member bench led by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan has been formed. The previous bench was dissolved because of the retirement of Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed.
  • The Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association has announced that teachers in Karachi will boycott classrooms today. The teachers had earlier staged protests in the city on November 5.
  • ICYMI: ISPR Director-General Major Asif Ghafoor said that the Pakistan Army has nothing to do with politics and it only acts upon the government’s direction. Click here to read the full story

