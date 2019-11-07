Today’s outlook: Parliament to discuss Azadi March

Here are some developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday).

Conflicts between the JUI-F and the government will be discussed during the National Assembly session today. Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the session.

Schools in Lahore will remain closed today due to heavy smog in the city.

PTI’s parliamentarians will meet at Parliament House. They will discuss reaching a common ground with the Azadi March organisers.

The Supreme Court will hear Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s disqualification case today. A new seven-member bench led by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan has been formed. The previous bench was dissolved because of the retirement of Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed.

The Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association has announced that teachers in Karachi will boycott classrooms today. The teachers had earlier staged protests in the city on November 5.

ICYMI: ISPR Director-General Major Asif Ghafoor said that the Pakistan Army has nothing to do with politics and it only acts upon the government’s direction. Click here to read the full story