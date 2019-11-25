Monday, November 25, 2019  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Today’s outlook: OIC begins in Jeddah, Karachi’s Dhabeji station closed

2 hours ago
Here are some developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with lawyer and politician Babar Awan. The lawyer will explain details of the PTI’s foreign funding case to the public today.
  • The Islamabad High Court Bar Association has announced a strike to condemn the attempt to burn the Holy Quran by an extremist right-wing group in Norway. Lawyers have refused to attend court.
  • Special Assistant to the PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the Norway incident will be discussed at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation meeting which will begin in Jeddah today. A resolution against the incident will also be presented during the conference.
  • The Islamabad High Court will hear the Al-Azizia case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The PML-N supremo had submitted a bail application in the court earlier.
  • The supply of electricity at the Dhabeji Pumping Station in Thatta will be shut down for 12 hours. Water supply will be affected.
  • Former PIA chief Ijaz Haroon will be presented before the Islamabad High Court in a fake accounts case.
  • ICYMI: PM’s aide on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that opposition parties were highlighting the foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in order to mislead the people. Click here to read the entire story.
