Today’s outlook: Nawaz’s ECL plea hearing, tomato prices to drop

Here are some developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday).

The Lahore High Court admitted a petition challenging the government’s condition for Nawaz Sharif to furnish indemnity bonds in return for removing his name from the Exit Control List for hearing on Friday. The next hearing will be today at 11:30am.

Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan has said that Dr Tahir Shamsi will conduct a medical checkup of the former prime minister today. Further medical tests will be conducted and adjustments in his medicines will be made.

Protests and sit-ins by the JUI-F continue on highways across the country. An FIR was registered at the Mochko police station in Karachi on behalf of the state against the protesters for blocking the Hub River Road which connects Karachi and Balochistan.

The government has issued a permit to provide 4,500 metric tons of tomatoes in the market. The permit was issued to seven companies, allowing them to import tomatoes from Iran. The price of tomatoes is expected to fall today.

ICYMI: The federal government has decided to hold debate on bills and ordinances it presented in the National Assembly last week. After the government’s change of policy, the opposition has also decided to retract its no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri. Click here to read the entire story.