Tuesday, November 19, 2019
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Nawaz Sharif to fly out of Pakistan

13 mins ago
Here are some developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday).

  • Former PM Nawaz Sharif will be flown out of Pakistan in an air ambulance today. The plane is expected to arrive at Lahore airport at 9:30am. The Lahore High Court on November 16 allowed the PML-N supremo to travel abroad for four months without any condition. Nawaz’s brother, Shehbaz Sharif, will be accompanying him on the journey. They are expected to depart at 11am.
  • PM Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the federal Cabinet. The meeting will focus on Nawaz traveling abroad and the sit-in staged by Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his supporters.
  • PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail will be presented in court in the LNG corruption case.
  • A special bench of the Islamabad High Court will resume hearing a treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf.
  • ICYMI: The federal government has decided to appoint Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Asad Umar as the minister for planning and special initiative, PM’s aide on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said Monday. You can read the story here.

