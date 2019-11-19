Today’s outlook: Nawaz Sharif to fly out of Pakistan

Here are some developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday).

Former PM Nawaz Sharif will be flown out of Pakistan in an air ambulance today. The plane is expected to arrive at Lahore airport at 9:30am. The Lahore High Court on November 16 allowed the PML-N supremo to travel abroad for four months without any condition. Nawaz’s brother, Shehbaz Sharif, will be accompanying him on the journey. They are expected to depart at 11am.

PM Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the federal Cabinet. The meeting will focus on Nawaz traveling abroad and the sit-in staged by Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his supporters.

PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail will be presented in court in the LNG corruption case.

A special bench of the Islamabad High Court will resume hearing a treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf.

ICYMI: The federal government has decided to appoint Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Asad Umar as the minister for planning and special initiative, PM’s aide on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said Monday. You can read the story here.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.