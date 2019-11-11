Monday, November 11, 2019  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Nawaz almost off ECL, Agha Siraj in court

6 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Nawaz almost off ECL, Agha Siraj in court

Here are some developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

  • Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name is expected to be removed from the Exit Control List today.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of officers not acting on complaints made by citizens on the Pakistan Citizen Portal. He has directed all ministries and departments to form five-member committees to conduct performance evaluations and submit reports in 30 days.
  • The Sindh High Court will hear Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani’s case today. At the previous hearing, the court had expressed its disapproval of NAB’s raid on the speaker’s house. Durrani has been accused of misusing his authority to acquire illegal assets.
  • The first day and night practice Test match between Australia and Pakistan will be played today in Perth. The first Test match of the series will be played on November 21.
  • ICYMI: Ali Haider Gillani, son of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, has been booked for a fight he had with police officers during Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s rally in Muzaffargarh on November 8. Click here to read the entire story.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
agha siraj durrani Nawaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Nawaz Sharif, ECL, Agha Siraj Durrani, Sindh High Court, Pakistan, Australia, Test match, PM Imran Khan, Citizens' Portal
 
MOST READ
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry
PIA flight aborts take-off in Toronto due to technical fault
PIA flight aborts take-off in Toronto due to technical fault
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
Traffic jams choke Karachi as Chup Tazia processions start
Traffic jams choke Karachi as Chup Tazia processions start
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.