Today’s outlook: Nawaz almost off ECL, Agha Siraj in court

Here are some developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name is expected to be removed from the Exit Control List today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of officers not acting on complaints made by citizens on the Pakistan Citizen Portal. He has directed all ministries and departments to form five-member committees to conduct performance evaluations and submit reports in 30 days.

The Sindh High Court will hear Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani’s case today. At the previous hearing, the court had expressed its disapproval of NAB’s raid on the speaker’s house. Durrani has been accused of misusing his authority to acquire illegal assets.

The first day and night practice Test match between Australia and Pakistan will be played today in Perth. The first Test match of the series will be played on November 21.

ICYMI: Ali Haider Gillani, son of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, has been booked for a fight he had with police officers during Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s rally in Muzaffargarh on November 8. Click here to read the entire story.