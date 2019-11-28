Today’s outlook: Lawyers go on strike across the country

Here are some developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday).

The Supreme Court will resume hearing a petition challenging the extension of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for another next three years today.

A meeting of PTI’s parliamentary party will be held today at Parliament House. Prime Minister Imran Khan will head the meeting and discuss the political and security conditions of the country.

The Pakistan Bar Council has announced a strike throughout the country. The call has been made over the federal government’s “unconstitutional moves” regarding the extension of the army chief’s tenure and delay in the announcement of Musharraf treason case verdict.

An accountability court in Lahore will hear Hamza Shahbaz’s assets beyond means case today.

A meeting to appoint the chairman of the Public Account Committee will be held at the National Assembly Secretariat.

The Lahore High Court will hear a petition seeking the production orders of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The PML-N leader will be presented before the court.

ICYMI: The federal government has drafted a new summary extending General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure as the army chief, sources within the PM’s office said Wednesday. Click here to read the entire story.