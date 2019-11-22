Friday, November 22, 2019  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: JUI-F’s begins its ‘Plan C’ protests

2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: JUI-F’s begins its ‘Plan C’ protests

Photo: Online

Here are some developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

  • Under its new ‘Plan C’, the opposition’s Rehbar Committee has announced protests against the government throughout the country today.
  • Schools in Lahore will remain closed today due to increased levels of smog.
  • A hearing of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case will be held today at the Lahore High Court. PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousuf Abbas will be presented in the court.
  • Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician, Dr Adnan has said that it might take a few months to stabilize the health of the PML-N supremo. Nawaz is being provided all necessary medical treatment at his house in London.
  • A meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board will take place today at the National Cricket Academy. The meeting will discuss important points for the future of cricket.
  • ICYMI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa held a meeting on Thursday with Prime Minister Imran Khan for the second time in a week. Click here to read the entire story.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
jui-f plan c
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
JUI-F, Plan C, protest, Nawaz Sharif, PML-N, London, COAS, Qamar Javed Bajwa, Imran Khan, PCB
 
MOST READ
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Plan B: JUI-F protesters block GT Road in Islamabad
Plan B: JUI-F protesters block GT Road in Islamabad
Tharparkar hospitals on high alert as lightning kills 21
Tharparkar hospitals on high alert as lightning kills 21
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.