Today’s outlook: JUI-F’s begins its ‘Plan C’ protests

Here are some developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

Under its new ‘Plan C’, the opposition’s Rehbar Committee has announced protests against the government throughout the country today.

Schools in Lahore will remain closed today due to increased levels of smog.

A hearing of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case will be held today at the Lahore High Court. PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousuf Abbas will be presented in the court.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician, Dr Adnan has said that it might take a few months to stabilize the health of the PML-N supremo. Nawaz is being provided all necessary medical treatment at his house in London.

A meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board will take place today at the National Cricket Academy. The meeting will discuss important points for the future of cricket.

