Today’s outlook: JUI-F to protest outside the Election Commission

Here are some developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday).

The government has announced that it will not immediately challenge the Lahore High Court’s verdict on the Nawaz case. PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Faisal Vawda have been adamant on their stance. Other party members, however, have advised to wait till a definite decision comes from the court.

JUI-F leader Akram Durrani has announced the end of protests and sit-ins by the party on highways throughout the country. The opposition’s Rehbar Committee has decided to stage joint protests. Committee members will protest outside the Election Commission today. They have demanded that the PTI funding case be immediately looked into.

The price of flour has decreased throughout Sindh and Karachi. The Sindh government has started selling flour for Rs15 less to flour mill owners.

The Havelian-Mansehra section of the Hazara Motorway was inaugurated by PM Khan on November 15. The highway was, however, closed from the Shah Maqsoon Point by protesters soon after the inauguration. Due to this, people faced a lot of difficulties. The road will be reopened today.

The first Test match between Pakistan and Australia will be played in Brisbane on November 21.

ICYMI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari, who has been in the custody of theNational Accountability Bureau in a money laundering case since June, will also go abroad for medical treatment, Nabil Gabol, a leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, said Tuesday. Click here to read the entire story.

