Today’s outlook: JUI-F marchers continue sit-in, PM calls PTI meeting

1 hour ago
Today's outlook: JUI-F marchers continue sit-in, PM calls PTI meeting

Here are some developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday).

  • Azadi marchers continue their sit-in at Islamabad’s H-9 today. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, addressing participants on Friday, urged state institutions to stop backing the government. He has given Prime Minister Imran Khan two days to tender his resignation.
  • PM Khan has summoned a meeting of the PTI’s core members today to discuss political instability caused by the Azadi March.
  • Former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah’s judicial remand will be completed today. The PML-N leader was arrested on July 1 for possession of drugs. The Anti-Narcotics Force claimed that they had seized 15 kilogrammes of heroin from Sanaullah’s car.
  • A one-day series between the women’s teams of Bangladesh and Pakistan will begin today at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. The trophy will also be unveiled.
  • ICYMI: Major General Asif Ghafoor, director of the ISPR, said on Friday that the Pakistan Army is an impartial institution and its support lies with a democratically elected government. Click here to read the entire story.

Azadi March Imran Khan
 
