Today’s outlook: JUI-F marchers continue sit-in, PM calls PTI meeting

Here are some developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday).

Azadi marchers continue their sit-in at Islamabad’s H-9 today. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, addressing participants on Friday, urged state institutions to stop backing the government. He has given Prime Minister Imran Khan two days to tender his resignation.

PM Khan has summoned a meeting of the PTI’s core members today to discuss political instability caused by the Azadi March.

Former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah’s judicial remand will be completed today. The PML-N leader was arrested on July 1 for possession of drugs. The Anti-Narcotics Force claimed that they had seized 15 kilogrammes of heroin from Sanaullah’s car.

A one-day series between the women’s teams of Bangladesh and Pakistan will begin today at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. The trophy will also be unveiled.

ICYMI: Major General Asif Ghafoor, director of the ISPR, said on Friday that the Pakistan Army is an impartial institution and its support lies with a democratically elected government. Click here to read the entire story.