Today’s outlook: Government to decide Nawaz’s ECL fate

Here are some developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday).

Law Minister Farogh Naseem has summoned a meeting of a subcommittee to decide if former PM Nawaz Sharif’s name will be removed from the Exit Control List or not. The meeting will start at 10pm. Shehbaz Sharif and NAB have been issued notices too. Ataullah Tarar and Dr Adnan are expected to represent PML-N at the meeting.

The commemorative coin to mark the 550th anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak’s birth will be released today. Sikhs visiting Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, one of the holiest pilgrimage sites for the Sikh community in Punjab’s Narowal, will be able to buy the Rs50 coin. Postage stamps with an image of the Gurdwara Janam Asthan will also be issued for Rs8.

The federal cabinet will also meet today. PM Imran Khan will chair the meeting in Islamabad.

JUI-F’s core committee will meet today to decide on how to move forward with their Azadi March.

The funeral prayers of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s cousin will be held in Multan today.

Hamza Shahbaz will be presented in an accountability court as his remand expires. NAB is expected to ask for an extension in his remand. His father Shehbaz Sharif will appear in court for the hearing of the Ashiana Housing Scheme case.

