Today’s outlook: Former PIA chief to appear in court

Here are some developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday).

A man believed to be a target killer who has been accused of killing 96 people will be presented before an anti-terrorism court in Karachi today.

Former managing director of PIA, Ijaz Haroon, who was arrested in a fake accounts case from Karachi, has been transferred to Islamabad where he will be presented before an accountability court. He has been arrested on charges of selling 12 plots to fake allottees.

The summary to appoint Justice Gulzar Ahmed as the new chief justice of Pakistan has been dispatched to Prime Minister House. The new chief justice will begin his tenure from December 21 after Justice Asif Saeed Khosa retires on December 20.

The Sindh government has removed the restriction on the issuance of licenses for arms after eight years.

The Sindh government has announced that it will release prisoners above the age of 65 or those who have fatal diseases, in accordance with the Sindh Prison Act.

PPP leader Khursheed Shah will be presented before an accountability court today. He has been charged with multiple cases of corruption by NAB.

ICYMI: The State Bank of Pakistan decided on Friday to maintain its monetary policy rate at 13.25%, according to a press statement. Click here to read the entire story.