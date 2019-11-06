Wednesday, November 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Today’s outlook: Deadlock between JUI-F and govt continues

2 hours ago
Here are some developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday).

  • The deadlock between the JUI-F and the government continues. Both parties are expected to meet today to negotiate over the demands made by the JUI-F, which include Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation and new elections.
  • Nawaz Sharif will be shifted to Sharif Medical Centre today. The former prime minister was admitted at the Lahore Services Hospital. He was granted bail by the Lahore High Court on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case on October 26.
  • DNA reports of the victims of the Tezgam accident have been issued to the Railway authorities. The bodies will be handed over to the families today.
  • Dr Imran Farooq’s murder case will heard by an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad. Three British witnesses will be presented in court.
  • ICYMI: The joint opposition’s Rahbar Committee and the government’s negotiation team have been striving to find a “middle way” out of the current political crisis. The two sides held a talk in Islamabad. Click here to read the entire story.

