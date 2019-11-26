Tuesday, November 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Today’s outlook: Court to hear Asif Zardari’s money laundering case

2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Court to hear Asif Zardari’s money laundering case

Here are some developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday).

  • The opposition’s All-Parties Conference will be held today, with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expected to attend the meeting that has PTI’s foreign funding case on the agenda.
  • A hearing of the money laundering case against former president Asif Ali Zardari will be held at the Islamabad High Court today, where Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur will be presented before the court.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has filed an inter-court appeal against the verdict passed by the Islamabad High Court on PTI’s foreign funding case. A two-member bench will hear the case today.
  • The Islamabad High Court will conduct the hearing of a petition accusing the prime minister of committing “contempt of court”. The petition said that he tried to make judiciary “controversial” in his November 18 speech.
  • Senate will run election for its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seat today. The seat fell vacant after PPP leader Khanzada Khan resigned yesterday.
  • A meeting of the federal cabinet will be led by PM Khan. It will discuss the economic, political and security condition of the country.
  • ICYMI: The National Accountability Bureau ordered on Monday the freezing of the Sharif family’s shares in different industries. Click here to read the entire story.

