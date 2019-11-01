Today’s outlook: Court to announce verdict in Maryam’s bail plea

Here are some of the stories we’re following today (Friday).

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address supporters after Friday prayers today. The marchers reached Islamabad on Thursday, however, postponed their rally due to a major train accident near Rahim Yar Khan.

All private schools in Islamabad will remain closed today because of the Azadi March. Public schools along the route of the rally will remain closed.

The Lahore High Court is expected to announce a verdict on the bail petition of Maryam Nawaz. She is currently being investigated in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a rally in Rahim Yar Khan.

ICYMI: Seventy-four people were killed early Thursday morning as the Tezgam Express caught fire near Rahim Yar Khan. The fire spread to three bogies of the moving train. Click here to read the entire story.

