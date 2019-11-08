Friday, November 8, 2019  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Today’s outlook: Court summons Nawaz, NAB summons Akram Durrani

2 hours ago
Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

  • Nawaz Sharif has been summoned by an accountability court in Lahore today. He is currently being investigated in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.
  • NAB Rawalpindi has summoned senior leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Akram Khan Durrani in a corruption case.
  • A commemorative stamp on the occasion of Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birthday has been issued by the government. It will be available at post offices from today.
  • The third T-20 match between Australia and Pakistan will be played in Perth.
  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address followers in Muzaffargarh’s Shaheed Benazir Bhutto ground today.
  • ICYMI: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said on Thursday that they could not accept “unjust” demands of opposition parties. Khattak is heading the government’s negotiation team for Azadi March. Click here to read the entire story.

