HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Court hears Nawaz’s ECL plea, Lahore’s schools close

4 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Court hears Nawaz’s ECL plea, Lahore’s schools close

Here are some developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

  • The Lahore High Court has summoned the federal government and the National Accountability Bureau’s replies today on a plea filed by the PML-N seeking former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name to be removed from the Exit Control List.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of the core members of PTI. The meeting will discuss Nawaz Sharif’s departure abroad and Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s “Plan B”.
  • JUI-F members will shut down the Attock Bridge which connects Punjab with Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa. Other highways throughout the country will also be closed.
  • A meeting of the PPP’s core committee will be held today at Zardari House in Islamabad. It will be followed by a media briefing.
  • The Punjab Education Department has announced that it will close all public and private schools in Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad today and tomorrow due to poor air quality.
  • ICYMI: At least 20 people, including women and children, have lost their lives and 10 have been injured after being struck by lightning in Tharparkar. Click here to read the entire story.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 




 

 
 
 
 
 

 
