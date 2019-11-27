Today’s outlook: Court hearing govt’s request for delayed Musharraf verdict

Here are some developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday).

A petition challenging the extension of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure by three years will be heard by the Supreme Court today. The president, prime minister and other parties have been asked to submit their replies. Minister of Railways Sheikh Rasheed said that former law minister Farogh Naseem will be in the court today as a General Bajwa’s lawyer.

An amendment has been made to Section 255 of the Army Regulation. A clause for ‘Extension and Tenure’ has been added.

Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza has taken over as joint chief of army staff committee.

The Election Commission will hear PTI’s foreign funding case on a regular basis. The party has been accused of taking funds from prohibited sources.

The Islamabad High Court will hear the government’s petition to postpone the verdict on Pervez Musharraf’s treason case today. It had ordered the complete records of the special court to be presented before it.

The Safra Conference will commence in Africa today. President Arif Alvi will be there as chief guest.

The second Test match between Pakistan and Australia will be played in Adelaide on November 29.

ICYMI: The Islamabad High Court dismissed on Tuesday a petition accusing Prime Minister Imran Khan of contempt of court for his controversial remarks on the judiciary in a recent speech. Click here to read entire story.