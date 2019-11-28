‘Today must be great disappointment for those expecting country’s destabilisation’

Prime Minister Imran Khan says today must be a great disappointment to those who expected the country to be destabilised by a clash of institutions.

He was referring to the Supreme Court’s decision to extend the tenure of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In a series of tweets, he said that “our external enemies and mafias within, who have stashed their loot abroad and seek to protect this loot by destablising the country” must be specially disappointed.

The premier said that PTI was the first party to advocate an independent judiciary and rule of law, 23 years ago. In 2007, he wrote, the party was in the forefront of the movement for independence of the judiciary and he was jailed for it.

PM Khan also said that he has the greatest respect for Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and called him “one of the greatest jurists produced by Pakistan”.

Later in the day, addressing the concluding session of the Envoys’ Conference, ‘Engage Africa’, in Islamabad, the premeier expressed his resolve to extend all possible cooperation in strengthening institutions, including the judiciary.

He said the foes of the country were expecting a clash between the institutions in Pakistan, but they should know that the harmony that institutions enjoy today is unprecedented.

Pakistan’s democracy has become mature, where institutions do not clash with one another, he said.

