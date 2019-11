A group of men has been arrested on charges of child trafficking in Toba Tek Singh. The police also rescued a four-month-old child.

The suspects have been accused of kidnapping the daughter of a couple from Jhang. They were sleeping at a guest house in Sandhilianwali when the suspects broke in and kidnapped the baby.

DPO Waqar Shoaib Qureshi said that the suspects planned on selling the child.

The suspected kidnappers will be presented in court on Monday.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.