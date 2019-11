Three soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred and one was injured in an improvised explosive device blast in North Waziristan, the ISPR said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The military’s media wing said the men were a part of the army’s patrolling team.

It identified the deceased as Sepoy Sajid, Sepoy Riyasat and Sepoy Babar.

According to the press statement, the blast site has been cordoned off and a search operation is under way.

