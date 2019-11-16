Three motorcycle and rickshaw thieves arrested in Karachi

Three men accused of stealing motorcycles and rickshaws were arrested by the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell of the Karachi police on Saturday.

The two rickshaw lifters and one motorcycle lifter were taken into custody from Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The two suspects who were accused of lifting rickshaws were from Balochistan. According to the police, they steal rickshaws pretending to be customers.

The motorcycle lifter, on the other hand, had previously absconded from the Sharae Faisal police station. The police confiscated motorcycle parts from him.