Three killed in Abbottabad accident during return from Raiwind gathering

Three people were killed in an accident early Monday morning while they were on their way back from a gathering in Raiwind.

The accident occurred in the jurisdiction of the Havelian police, near Khokhar Mira.

A group of people were coming back from the Tableeghi Jamaat gathering in Raiwind when their car crashed into a truck.

Three others were injured.

The police and rescue officials took the injured and deceased to the DHQ Hospital, Abbottabad.

Everyone in the car was either from Abbottabad’s Mulkpura or Kahyal.

The three victims have been identified as Tauqeer, Nauman and Moeed.

A case has been lodged against the truck driver.