Friday, November 1, 2019  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Three family members killed in bus-car collision on Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road

1 hour ago
Three family members killed in bus-car collision on Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road

A man and two women were killed Friday morning as their car collided with a passenger bus on Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road, near Kot Addu.

Two other women in the car were injured. The family of five was going to Yasman Mandi from Layyah.

The private bus, travelling from Multan, was headed to Dera Ismail Khan.

The accident occurred because the bus was speeding, the police said.

Rescue teams took the bodies and  injured women to THQ Hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed in Kot Addu.

The deceased were identified as Sarwar, Surraiyah and Rafia.

The police have impounded the bus but the driver managed to escape.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
accident Kot Addu
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, hindu, Diwali,
 
MOST READ
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
This isn't a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
This isn’t a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.