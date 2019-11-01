Three family members killed in bus-car collision on Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road

A man and two women were killed Friday morning as their car collided with a passenger bus on Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road, near Kot Addu.

Two other women in the car were injured. The family of five was going to Yasman Mandi from Layyah.

The private bus, travelling from Multan, was headed to Dera Ismail Khan.

The accident occurred because the bus was speeding, the police said.

Rescue teams took the bodies and injured women to THQ Hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed in Kot Addu.

The deceased were identified as Sarwar, Surraiyah and Rafia.

The police have impounded the bus but the driver managed to escape.