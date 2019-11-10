Three bullet-ridden bodies found near Pak-Iran border in Balochistan

Three bullet-ridden bodies were found near the Pak-Iran border in Balochistan on Saturday night.

The Levies and Frontier Constabulary were informed about the presence of some bodies in Kech’s Buleda. When they arrived at the scene, they found that there were three bodies and all three victims appeared to have died due to gunshot wounds.

The bodies were taken to the DHQ Hospital in Turbat, where the victims were identified as Naimat son of Abdul Karim, Salahuddin, son of Inayatullah, and Zaheer Khan, son of Badal Khan.

The three victims were from Turbat, Panjgur and Kharan respectively.

The bodies were handed over to the victims’ families after legal formalities were completed. Further investigations are under way.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.