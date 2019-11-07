Those who knew how to run country were jailed: Fazl

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Thursday that the ones who knew how to run the country were thrown in jails and incompetent individuals were imposed in their stead.

The JUI-F chief said so while speaking to the media in Islamabad Thursday night.

Fazl said his prayers were with former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-premier Nawaz Sharif. “May Almighty Allah grant them good health,” he added.

“The treatment being meted out to them manifests extremely low character, which is being presented before the nation from the government’s corridors,” the JUI-F chief said.

“How can the country be run when incompetent individuals have been brought into power?”

He said: “Those who are currently occupying the country are stone-hearted people and they are oppressing the political leadership.”

Fazl termed the incumbent rulers “thieves” and “corrupt individuals”, who had had their 60 petitions rejected by different courts.

“But despite that the election commission has been unable to decide [against them],” he said. “On the other hand, senior politicians are arrested and presented [before the courts].”

The JUI-F chief termed the arrest of political leadership an “unjust act”.