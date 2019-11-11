‘Those speaking of State of Madina are ineligible to rule’

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl leader Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi said on Monday that those speaking of the State of Madina were not constitutionally eligible to rule the country.

Addressing participants of the Islamabad sit-in, Hyderi said that Pakistan is home to people of different ethnicities.

“Islam is such a bond on which all these ethnicities are unified,” he said. “Some forces want to make Pakistan a secular state.”

The JUI-F leader cited the example of secular India, where Muslims were being killed every day.

“Oppression is at its peak in India-occupied Kashmir,” he said. “Women are being raped and even children are being killed there.”

Hyderi said the people didn’t even know about the concept of an Islamic welfare state. He said the first objective of such a state is to provide justice, which leads to peace, helps improve the economy and the country prospers.

The JUI-F leader said the incumbent rulers had broken records by speaking one lie after another. He questioned if the Article 62 ever caught the eyes of those working in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“The ones speaking of the State of Madina are not constitutionally eligible to rule,” Hyderi said.

“It is the responsibility of the entire nation to oust such rulers.”