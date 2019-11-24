This Pakistani shoe-shiner is breaking the internet with his self-restraint

He refuses to accept money as charity despite customer's insistence

A customer asks the shoe-shiner, "Lala, haven't you earned anything since morning?" He offers him Rs200 as charity.

"No, no. Why should I take it just like that?" the workman is seen replying in the viral video.

"I will take my Rs20 and Allah will take care of the rest," he says.

"There's still time left in the fall of dusk and [I'll be able] to make do."

The video has left netizens awestruck and has since been shared widely on various social networking platforms.