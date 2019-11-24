Sunday, November 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Living

This Pakistani shoe-shiner is breaking the internet with his self-restraint

2 hours ago
He refuses to accept money as charity despite customer's insistence

A Pakistani shoe-shiner has left internet users in awe with his self-restraint, despite being in a tough financial position.

A customer asks the shoe-shiner, "Lala, haven't you earned anything since morning?" He offers him Rs200 as charity.

"No, no. Why should I take it just like that?" the workman is seen replying in the viral video.

"I will take my Rs20 and Allah will take care of the rest," he says.

"There's still time left in the fall of dusk and [I'll be able] to make do."

The shoe-shiner refuses to accept Rs200 from the customer despite the latter's insistence.

The video has left netizens awestruck and has since been shared widely on various social networking platforms.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
