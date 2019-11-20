There was no secret hand behind PTI: Punjab governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said on Wednesday that there was no “secret hand” behind the PTI and the party leader Imran Khan himself strengthened his party through a 23-year struggle.

Sarwar was reportedly responding to Punjab assembly speaker Pervaiz Elahi’s remarks. In a Geo News programme, Elahi had claimed that Ahmad Shuja Pasha had asked many PTI leaders, including Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen, to join the PTI when he was the chief of ISI.

Sarwar said that Imran Khan made the PTI 22 or 23 years ago and he had been campaigning for his party for 23 years.

Earlier, PTI leader Aleem Khan had also denied meeting General (retired) Pasha.

“The general he [Pervaiz Elahi] is referring to, I have never met him. Neither have I ever expressed any wish to meet him nor has General Pasha done the same for me,” the PTI leader told the media on Tuesday. “I don’t think we even recognize each other by sight.”

Lieutenant General Ahmad Shuja Pasha is a retired three star rank general who also served as the director-general of the ISI from October 2008 till March 2012.

In an interview with Geo News, Elahi had claimed that in 2010, the former general had “poached” his party members for the PTI. Elahi said he had even complained against General Pasha to General Parvez Kayani, the then chief of army staff.

Khan said that he joined the party after Imran Khan personally asked him to.

