The reality of the JUI-F’s Azadi March, in pictures

JUI-F workers and supporters have been staging a protest at Islamabad’s H-9 Ground near Peshawar Morr with the aim to topple the PTI government.

The march started from Karachi last week under the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The caravan reached Islamabad on October 31 after making stops in different cities. The march has now turned into a sit-in as the part protesters have asked the state institutions to stop backing the government.

Here are some of the pictures from the protest:

The JUI-F had given the government a two-day deadline to meet its demands. The party’s next plan of action has yet to be announced.

