Monday, November 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

The reality of the JUI-F’s Azadi March, in pictures

2 hours ago
The reality of the JUI-F’s Azadi March, in pictures

JUI-F workers and supporters have been staging a protest at Islamabad’s H-9 Ground near Peshawar Morr with the aim to topple the PTI government.

The march started from Karachi last week under the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The caravan reached Islamabad on October 31 after making stops in different cities. The march has now turned into a sit-in as the part protesters have asked the state institutions to stop backing the government.

Here are some of the pictures from the protest:

Protesters have been using solar panels to charge their mobile phones during the protest. Photo: Online

JUI-F protesters take selfies during the protest. Photo: Online

Protesters dry their clothes at Faisal Mosque. Photo: Online

Protesters dry their clothes at Faisal Mosque. Photo: Online

Protesters sit in a swing during their visit to Islamabad zoo on Sunday. Photo: Online

JUI-F workers make breakfast for participants of the protest. Photo: Online

Men carrying quilts to the protest site in Islamabad. Photo: Online

Protesters stand in a queue to collect free medicine from an ambulance. Photo: Online

Containers have been placed in different areas in Islamabad to stop protesters from entering them. Photo: Online

Activists of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F are resting on an escalator in the under-construction metro bus station. Photo: Online

The JUI-F had given the government a two-day deadline to meet its demands. The party’s next plan of action has yet to be announced.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Azadi March jui-f
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Azadi March, JUI-F, protest, Islamabad, Maulana Fazlur Rehman
 
MOST READ
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
This isn't a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
This isn’t a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Two people die after falling off Islamabad's Khanna Pull
Two people die after falling off Islamabad’s Khanna Pull
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.